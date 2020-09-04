1/1
Michael David Taylor
1954 - 2020
Michael David Taylor, "Mike", age 65 of Uniontown, Ohio, formerly of The Villages, Florida, died on August 30, 2020 at his home. He was born on September 25, 1954 in Akron, the son of the late Clarence and Ona Belle (nee Nutter) Taylor. Mike was an honorably discharged U.S. Army veteran, serving during the Vietnam War. He was a well known sound engineer and worked at Lentine's Music in Akron, as well as, The Villages in Florida. He enjoyed entertaining and music. His greatest joy was spending time with his children and grandchildren. Survivors include his children, Stephanie Taylor, Andrea Beal, Nena (Mindy) Abdullah and Erica Riemenschneider; his grandchildren, Davon, Tariq, Masih, Asad, Akhira, Kelia, Ezaiah, Michael, Michaih, Elijah and Elsie Lou; great-grandchildren, Khamien and Khazmir. His siblings also survive, Betty Troglen, William Taylor and Jerry (Sharon) Taylor; many nieces and nephews, and a special thank you to nephew, best friend and confidant, James Edward "Eddy" Taylor. Other than his parents; Michael was preceded in death by his siblings, James Taylor, Robert Taylor, Sue Shreve, Tina Taylor and Joyce Cathey. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron, where Pastor Bob Webb will celebrate Mike's life. Family and friends may visit on Sunday, September 6, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. For those attending we ask that you ADHERE TO SOCIAL DISTANCING GUIDELINES AND WEAR A MASK. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com





Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 4, 2020.
1 entry
September 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
