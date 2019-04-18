|
Michael Dean Thomas Sr.
TOGETHER AGAIN
Michael Dean Thomas, Sr., 81, passed away April 16, 2019, after a period of illness. He was born June 18, 1937, and was preceded in death by his wife, Sue (Greenwood), and infant daughter, Deborah. He is survived by his sons, Mike (Celia), Tim, and Todd (Josephine); grandchildren, Shannon (Brian), Tyler (Allison), Alexandra, and Andrew; and great-grandson, Joseph.
Private graveside services will be held at Stow Cemetery. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
