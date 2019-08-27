Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Michael Downey

Michael Downey Obituary
Michael Downey Michael T. Downey, age 58, passed away suddenly on Friday, August, 23 2019. Michael was born on April, 25 1961 in Westhaven, Conn. He was preceded in death by parents, Raymond and Margaret Downey; brother, Jimmy; sister-in-law, Jeanette, and father-in-law, John Haas. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Lori; three sons, Colin (Anna), Conor, and Shane; siblings, Ray (Bev), John (Linda), Brian (Linda), Mary (Glenn) Pamer, Patrick (Jodi), and many in-laws, nieces, and nephews. He had an accomplished career as a software engineer, project manager with an educational background in computer science and math. Michael was an active member at St. Hilary Parish; well known amongst the congregation as a talented musician, and serving in ministries including contemporary choir; St. Vincent DePaul Society; and St. Bernard's Hot Meal Ministry. He is known for his warm smile and witty sense of humor. Michael has never met a stranger and he will be forever loved, missed, and cherished by those whose lives he touched. Calling hours will be Wednesday, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at St. Hilary Parish, 2750 W. Market. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday at St. Hilary Parish. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Michael's wish would have been for donations to be made to St. Vincent DePaul Society at St. Hilary Church or M.D. Anderson, www.mdanderson.org; in lieu of flowers.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019
