Michael E. Bell Sr.
1944 - 2020
Michael E. Bell Sr. passed away early Wednesday, October 14, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his wife, Sarah, and his children, Michael (Amanda) Bell, Beth (Dave) Kukuk, Wendy (Scott) Rounds, Colleen Bell, Nicole (Jeff) Boll and Katie Bell. Mickey was born in Akron, Ohio on February 20, 1944 and was a graduate of Cuyahoga Falls High School. He was a successful businessman starting Jay-Em Corporation in 1962 and selling it in 2014. He couldn't be idle for long so started several other companies in the years following. Mickey was a caring and loyal husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend and will be missed by many. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ruth Bell and James D. Bell Sr. In addition to his wife and children, Mickey is survived by his sister, Janis Zatoris; his grandchildren, Hannah, Josh, Jake and Jonah Rounds; Colton, Sterling and Grayson Kukuk; Alec Wiley; Amelia and Max Boll, nieces Heather, Hallie, Cia, Elizabeth; and nephew, Michael. The family will greet guests for visitation from 4 - 6 p.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. To share condolences with the family online or to view the tribute video, please visit www.CliffordShoemaker.com.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
October 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home
