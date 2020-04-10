|
|
Michael Devenport went home to be with the Lord on April 6, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Michael was a kind man with a strong love for his family and friends. He was the life of the party and always welcomed everyone into his family. He loved music and any chance he got he showed us his dance moves by twirling his wife around the dance floor. He strived to spend time with his children and grandkids, and always taught them new things. He made each holiday special with traditions. Each December he dressed up as Santa to spread joy to many children and their families. His smile, sparkling blue eyes, and laughter will forever live on. Preceded in death by his parents, John and Rosa; siblings, Johnnie, James, and Coleen; and son, Johnny. He leaves to cherish his memory wife of 39 years, April; brother, Raymond (Karen); children, Richard (Lisa), Brandy (Michael), Rachel (Edward); grandchildren, Maci, Johnnie, Payton, Ryder, and many relatives and friends. The family will announce a celebration of life on a future date. Please think of Mike D. often and share his stories to keep his memory alive.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 10, 2020