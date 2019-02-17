Home

Michael Edward Sprague, age 61, of Uniontown, died Tuesday, January 8, 2019 surrounded by his family and friends at the Aultman Women's Board Compassionate Care Center in Canton, Ohio.

Michael was born August 24, 1957 to parents, Patricia and Reverend Budd Sprague in Beverly, Ohio. He is survived by his mother, Patricia (Dewey) Smith; step-mother, Carol (Budd) Sprague; brother, Steve Sprague (Theresa); children, David and Rachel; best friend, Brian; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, friends. He was preceded in death by father, Reverend Budd L. Sprague, and sisters, Miriam (Brian) Gray and Debi (John) Pettit.

A graveside service will be held later in the spring at Beverly Cemetery.

If wanting to attend, please e-mail son, David at [email protected] The full obituary is available for viewing at www.heritagecremationsociety.com.age Cremation Society

330-564-1213
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 17, 2019
