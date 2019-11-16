|
Michael Eugene Rector passed away peacefully on November 13th, 2019, at his home in Hillsboro, Ohio, with his bride, Peggy, by his side. Born in Dayton, Ohio on May 28th, 1940, Mike grew up in the Portage Lakes area, and graduated from Coventry High School in 1958. He served in the United States Army, and in 1970 he began his 35 plus year career with Warner Cable, which provided the opportunity to live in many locales, namely Coos Bay, Oregon, before returning to Ohio and settling in Hillsboro. Mike enjoyed serving the citizens of Highland County as Commissioner for six years. He always enjoyed serving in and giving back to his community, most recently as a board member for Samaritan Outreach, and also as a member of the Rotary Club. Mike also participated in the Emmanus Walk along with fellow Christians in his faith community. Mike and Peggy are members of Union Church of Christ, and are grateful for the support of so many wonderful, dear friends and colleagues. Preceded in death by parents, Virginia and Harvey Rector, and Walter Stiner, brother, Jim Rector and sister, Linda Lowe, Mike is survived by his wife of 22 years, Peggy Walker Rector. Also surviving are daughters, Laura (Ken) Buehner of Akron, Ohio and Shari Rector of Maryland; sons, Robert (Marianne) Rector of Idaho, John (Melissa) Gillespie of Winchester, Ohio and Mick Gillespie of Hillsboro, Ohio; and grandchildren, Lauren Petit, Helena Buehner, Ian and Abi Rector and Cora, Chad, Megan, Jordan and Justin Gillespie; and brothers Gregory (Lonna) Rector and Harvey "Brian" Rector. Military Rites conducted by the Highland County Honor Guard will be held 12:00 p.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the Union Church of Christ, 3021 North Taylorsville Road, Hillsboro, OH 45133. Funeral services will be held immediately following Military Rites. Friends may call at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019 until the time of service at the Union Church of Christ. Donations may be made to the Union Church of Christ. The Thompson Funeral Home in Hillsboro is in charge of arrangements, where you may sign our online guest book at www.thompsonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 16, 2019