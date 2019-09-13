Home

Michael F. Fankhauser Michael F. Fankhauser, age 62, passed away from an unexpected illness on September 9, 2019. Mike was born in Akron, Ohio and remained a life resident of the area. He graduated from Ellet high school, and retired from the City of Akron after over 20 years of service. Mike enjoyed painting, listening to and playing music, and especially photographing his kids and grandkids. Preceded in death by his father, Francis Fankhauser; and mother, Frances Jordan. Mike is survived by his daughters, Sarah Fankhauser (Matt Burton), Jeanette (Matt) Johnson, and Elizabeth Bralish; grandchildren: Christian Diamond, Donevan Lewis, Hakeem Lewis, Madison Johnson, and Kaleb Bralish; brother, Eric Fankhauser; sister, Kelly Royer; former wife and friend, Karen Boehler. Friends and family will be received Monday, from 4 to 6 p.m., at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron (Ellet), Ohio 44312. Funeral service will be Monday, 6 p.m., at the funeral home with Pastor John Jacobs officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family in care of the funeral home to help with funeral expenses. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 13, 2019
