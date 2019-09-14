|
Michael F. Fankhauser Michael F. Fankhauser, age 62, passed away from an unexpected illness on September 9, 2019. Friends and family will be received Monday from 4 to 6 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron (Ellet), Ohio 44312. Funeral service will be Monday, 6 p.m., at the funeral home with Pastor John Jacobs officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family in care of the funeral home to help with funeral expenses. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 14, 2019