Michael F. McGraw
Michael F. McGraw, 59, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020. He was a life resident of the Barberton/Portage Lakes area and a U.S. Navy veteran. Preceded in death by his parents, James and Jean McGraw. Mike is survived by his wife, Peggy; children, Johnathan (Jessica) McGraw, Jeff (Rita) Burton and Julie Rife; grandchildren, Lyla McGraw, Brantley Holmes, Madison, Mason, Macie, Morgan Rife and Journey Burton; sister, Candice McGraw; best friend, Timothy Pickens; nieces, Carman (Shawn) Mognet and Heather (Tony) Prinzo; many great-nieces; other relatives and many many friends. A Celebration of Life will be held, Friday, October 30th at Mike's residence starting at 2 p.m.





Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Mike's residence
Funeral services provided by
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
(330) 745-3161
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
