Michael Meszaros Michael F. Meszaros, 81, passed away suddenly on July 31, 2019 in Boca Raton, Fla. Calling hours will be Friday, August 9th from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St. in Akron, where a Parastas will be at 7 p.m. Funeral Service will be celebrated 10 a.m. Saturday, August 10th at St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, 1051 Robinson Ave., Barberton 44203. Interment at Holy Cross will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the church. (Anthony, 330-724-1281, anthonyfh.com)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 28, 2019
