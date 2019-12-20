|
Michael A. Fallucco, 55, passed away Monday, December 16, 2019 at Cleveland Clinic. Michael was born February 14, 1964 to the late Dominick and Marcella (Turilli) Fallucco in Akron and had been an Akron resident his entire life. He was a 1982 graduate of St. Vincent - St. Mary High School and received a B.S. in Social Work from The University of Akron. He most recently worked for A.H.E.P.A. 63 Apartments. He was a bass player in American Classic, Instant Replay and Freeze-R-Burn bands. He was a faithful member of St. Sebastian Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus Council 14642. Michael is survived by his wife of 30 years Julie (Mortier); children: Anthony, Lauren, Sylvia and Victoria; siblings Vienna (Kenneth) King, Dominic (Ann), and Jack Fallucco; many nieces and nephews and other relatives. The family will receive friends Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St. Akron OH 44301. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, December 23, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Sebastian Catholic Church, 476 Mull Ave., Akron OH 44320. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, condolences and donations may be made to the family c/o the funeral home
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 20, 2019