Michael Flaksman, 73, formerly of Akron and a 1963 Buchtel High School graduate, died in Bonn, Germany, succumbing to the ravages of Lewy Body dementia. He is survived by loving and devoted companion Brigitte Mayrhofer; five children; one grandson; nieces and nephews, and brother, Dr. Richard and sister-in-law, Cynthia. After a private family service, interment will be in Ascoli-Piceno, Italy. Memorials may be made to the Akron Youth Symphony Michael Flaksman Memorial Chair, c/o Akron Symphony Orchestra, 92 N. Main Street, Akron, OH 44308
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019