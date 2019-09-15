|
Michael G. Lane Michael G. Lane, age 72, passed away on September 12, 2019. He was born in Buckhannon, W. Va., and lived in the Akron area most of his life. Mike served in the United States Marines Corps with two tours of duty in Vietnam, receiving commendations. He retired from Albrecht Grocery after many years of service. Mike was a member of the American Legion, Vietnam Veterans of America, Marine Corps Association, and the NRA. He enjoyed watching Nascar, football, college softball, and little league world series. Above all else, Mike loved spending time with his grandkids, traveling, and spending time outdoors. Preceded in death by his parents, George and Ruth Lane. Mike is survived by his son, Michael Jr. (Jen); daughter, Michelle (Kerry) Kissner; grandchildren, Courtney Crady, Alexander Kissner, Amelia Kissner, Geneva Lane, and Maxson Lane; great-granddaughter, Jayda Carpenter and brother, John (Janice) Lane. Friends and family will be received Tuesday, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron (Ellet), Ohio 44312. Graveside service will take place on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Hillside Memorial Park, 1025 Canton Road, Akron, OH 44312. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation, www.marineheritage.org. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019