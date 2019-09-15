Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
(330) 733-6271
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road (Route 91)
Akron (Ellet), OH
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Hillside Memorial Park
1025 Canton Road
Akron, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Lane
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael G. Lane


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael G. Lane Obituary
Michael G. Lane Michael G. Lane, age 72, passed away on September 12, 2019. He was born in Buckhannon, W. Va., and lived in the Akron area most of his life. Mike served in the United States Marines Corps with two tours of duty in Vietnam, receiving commendations. He retired from Albrecht Grocery after many years of service. Mike was a member of the American Legion, Vietnam Veterans of America, Marine Corps Association, and the NRA. He enjoyed watching Nascar, football, college softball, and little league world series. Above all else, Mike loved spending time with his grandkids, traveling, and spending time outdoors. Preceded in death by his parents, George and Ruth Lane. Mike is survived by his son, Michael Jr. (Jen); daughter, Michelle (Kerry) Kissner; grandchildren, Courtney Crady, Alexander Kissner, Amelia Kissner, Geneva Lane, and Maxson Lane; great-granddaughter, Jayda Carpenter and brother, John (Janice) Lane. Friends and family will be received Tuesday, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron (Ellet), Ohio 44312. Graveside service will take place on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Hillside Memorial Park, 1025 Canton Road, Akron, OH 44312. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation, www.marineheritage.org. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now