Michael G.
Miller
Michael G. Miller, 58, passed away unexpectedly on the weekend of May 18, 2019.
Born on August 25, 1960 in Barberton, Ohio to Burdette and Marie Miller, he recently retired from the Building Labor's Union Local 310 in Cleveland, Ohio, where he lived most of his life.
Preceded in death by parents, brothers, John and Thomas and sister, Jane Boissett, he is survived by his brother, Mark of Streetsboro, Ohio; sisters, Theresa Miller of Barberton, Karen Miller of Bloomington, Illinois and Joyce Childers of Galena, Missouri; also an aunt, Caroline Zwick of Barberton and many extended family members.
A special thank you to Judy Fitch and good friends, Paul Weddell and Ruben for all their help they gave to Mike.
Cremation has taken place. No services will be held.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 16, 2019