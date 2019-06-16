Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael G. Miller

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Michael G. Miller Obituary
Michael G.

Miller

Michael G. Miller, 58, passed away unexpectedly on the weekend of May 18, 2019.

Born on August 25, 1960 in Barberton, Ohio to Burdette and Marie Miller, he recently retired from the Building Labor's Union Local 310 in Cleveland, Ohio, where he lived most of his life.

Preceded in death by parents, brothers, John and Thomas and sister, Jane Boissett, he is survived by his brother, Mark of Streetsboro, Ohio; sisters, Theresa Miller of Barberton, Karen Miller of Bloomington, Illinois and Joyce Childers of Galena, Missouri; also an aunt, Caroline Zwick of Barberton and many extended family members.

A special thank you to Judy Fitch and good friends, Paul Weddell and Ruben for all their help they gave to Mike.

Cremation has taken place. No services will be held.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.