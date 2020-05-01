Michael Gary Higgins, 57 passed away on April 25, 2020. He was preceded in death by father, Thomas Higgins; daughter, Shatora Higgins and brother, Tommy Higgins Sr. He leaves to cherish his memory mother, Doris Higgins; son, Michael T. Higgins; daughter, Tiffany (Calvin) McIntosh; sister, Stacy Higgins; brothers, Sanford (Ashley) Gaines and Jerald Durett; eight grandchildren; one great- grandchild; devoted friend and caregiver, Theresa Malone; special Aunt, Hannah Garrett; favorite uncle, Thomas Long. Special thank you to June Calet and the Palliative Care Nursing Staff at Summa Hospital. Friends may call on Saturday, May 2, 2020 from 11 a.m. until 12 noon at Sommerville Funeral Services, 1695 Diagonal Rd. Akron, Oh 44320. In response to COVID-19, 10 people at a time will be allowed in for viewing. Private services will follow. Interment Mount Peace Cemetery. Condolences sent to 945 Hardesty Blvd. Akron, OH 44320. 330-836-2725









