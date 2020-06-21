In Loving Memory Michael Gordon Hillier 2/5/1941 to 5/16/2020 The family of Mike Hillier (formerly of Fostoria and Akron, OH and Scituate, MA) is sad to report his passing after an intense battle with both Pancreatic Cancer and COVID-19. A Celebration of Life will be held as soon as it is safe to gather. For a full Obituary and to offer condolences and memories, please visit: www.eberhardtfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 21, 2020.