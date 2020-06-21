Michael Gordon Hiller
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
In Loving Memory Michael Gordon Hillier 2/5/1941 to 5/16/2020 The family of Mike Hillier (formerly of Fostoria and Akron, OH and Scituate, MA) is sad to report his passing after an intense battle with both Pancreatic Cancer and COVID-19. A Celebration of Life will be held as soon as it is safe to gather. For a full Obituary and to offer condolences and memories, please visit: www.eberhardtfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
House of Eberhardt Funeral Home - Akron
472 W Turkey Foot Lake Rd.
Akron, OH 44319
(330) 644-5005
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved