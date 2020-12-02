Michael Hague, 60, unexpectedly went home to be with the Lord on November 28, 2020. He was born June 5, 1960 in Barberton, Ohio. Michael worked as an industrial mechanic for HydroThrift for 39 years. He was a deacon at the First Baptist Church of Kenmore and he was a leader of the King's Kids youth group. He enjoyed gardening, tinkering with his Jeep and loved going on road trips with his wife Linda. Michael was a kind man and was also a hard worker. He loved spending time with his family and was a sweet, loving and dedicated husband, father and grandfather. He will be greatly missed. Michael was preceded in death by his father, Ronald Hague. He is survived by his adoring wife of 39 years, Linda; sons Michael Hague, Jr., Robert (Angela) Hague, Corey Hague; grandchildren, Elliot, Clementine; parents, Lucille (Herman) Hausch, Jr.; father-in-law Duane (Donna) Rex; brothers, Tim (Louise) Hague, Herman Hausch III; sister, Susan (Dustin) Bloomfield and many sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and other loving family members and friends. Friends may call at Bacher Funeral Home, 3250 Greenwich Rd., Norton on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the First Baptist Church of Kenmore, 2330 East Ave., Akron on Saturday, December 5th at 1:00 p.m., Pastor Joe Grimaldi officiating. Interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. For the safety of the family and other guests, masks must be worn, and the number of people permitted in the building at a time will be limited. Your cooperation and patience are appreciated. Condolences and memories can be shared with the Hague family at the funeral home website. Norton (330) 825-3633