Michael Halman
Michael D Halman- Loving Father, Brother, Grandfather and Friend went home to be with the Lord on 8-25-2020. Mike was preceded in death by his mother Barbara Grimes. He is survived by his daughters Crystal Beatty (Joe), Pam Starcher(Tommy) and Joanie Halman. Brothers Sam (Pauline),and Jim. Sisters Jean (Dennis) Thompson and Pati Marsh, 13 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren and his dear friends, all of whom he loved Immensely. Mike enjoyed riding his Harley, hunting and trying to fish. He also loved spending time with his family and friends making them laugh. There will be a celebration of life on September 5th from 2-6 pm at 1167 Tumbleweed NW St. Uniontown, Ohio. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the National Cancer Society. Arrangements have been entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home (330) 535-9186.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Celebration of Life
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 535-9186
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
August 30, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
