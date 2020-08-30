Michael Halman

Michael D Halman- Loving Father, Brother, Grandfather and Friend went home to be with the Lord on 8-25-2020. Mike was preceded in death by his mother Barbara Grimes. He is survived by his daughters Crystal Beatty (Joe), Pam Starcher(Tommy) and Joanie Halman. Brothers Sam (Pauline),and Jim. Sisters Jean (Dennis) Thompson and Pati Marsh, 13 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren and his dear friends, all of whom he loved Immensely. Mike enjoyed riding his Harley, hunting and trying to fish. He also loved spending time with his family and friends making them laugh. There will be a celebration of life on September 5th from 2-6 pm at 1167 Tumbleweed NW St. Uniontown, Ohio. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the National Cancer Society
. Arrangements have been entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home (330) 535-9186.