Michael Hanlin
1948 - 2020
Michael "Barney" Hanlin, the Silver Gorilla, a loving husband, devoted father, Papa, brother, and friend passed peacefully on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at home. Mike was born on Aug 7, 1948 to William (Dale) and Janell Hanlin, who have both preceded him in death. Marrying the love of his life, Linda "Dolly" Hanlin and raising their three boys was his proud est accomplishment. The love he has for his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren is unmatched. Mike was raised in Barberton, Ohio with siblings, Diane (Lee) Keuck and Steve (Terri) Hanlin. He was a graduate of Barberton High School, Class of 1966. Mike was a servant leader who proudly served this country in the United States Navy and as a member of the Barberton Police Force. He retired in 1998 to focus on the true love of his life-his family. Mike also enjoyed playing golf, good hand of poker and a two-finger glass of bourbon on the rocks. Mike was preceded in death by his wife of 35 years, Linda "Dolly" Hanlin. He is survived by his pride and joy, his three sons, Joe (Tiffany), Eric (Natalie), and Bryan (Nannette) Hanlin. Mike's legacy continues with his ten grandchildren; five great- grandchildren and many friends. Mike will be remembered for his vivacious laugh, entertaining stories, selfless giving, and unwavering love for his God, country and family. He leaves a legacy of hard work, dedicated service, hope and cherished memories. He knew and loved Jesus Christ as his personal Lord and Savior and will forever be missed here on this heavenly earth. "Since you'll never be forgotten, we pledge to you today, a hallowed place within our hearts, is where you'll always stay"...we know in our hearts that you will forever be our Guardian Angel. Due to current circumstances a private service will take place at the convenience of the family. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Donations may be made to Barberton First Church of Christ, 552 Harvard AVE., Barberton, OH 44203.






Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Campfield Hickman Collier Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
(330) 745-3161
November 19, 2020
Rest in peace my veteran brother
James Yoder
Friend
November 19, 2020
Peaceful Passage Arrangement
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
