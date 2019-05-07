Home

Michael Hoofman of Norton Ohio passed away on May 5, 2019 after a brave battle with a long illness.

Born in Little Rock, Ark., Mike spent most of his life in South Carolina before moving to Ohio in 2000. A proud Marine, Mike believed in helping his fellow veterans and was an active volunteer for the VFW, Vietnam Veterans of America, Ohio Living Hospice Services and The Western Reserve National Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia; sister,

Sydney Carroll; son, Eric Hoofman; and daughter, Wanda Haymans.

Interment with military honors will be held at a later date in Beaufort National Cemetery, Beaufort, S.C.

Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Summit County, 7996 Darrow Rd. Twinsburg, OH 44087 or One of a Kind Pet Rescue, 1929 W. Market St., Akron OH 44313.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from May 7 to May 8, 2019
