Michael J.



Abbott



Michael J. Abbott passed away unexpectedly May 11, 2019. He was born on May 7, 1984 in Akron, Ohio to David J. Abbott and Cheryl M. Abbott. He attended St. Sebastian Grade School, Archbishop Hoban High School, Ohio State University, Columbus State University and earned a BS at Ohio University.



He worked for TATA Consulting Services (TCS) as a Performance Testing Engineer.



He loved playing guitar, composing music and singing, playing golf, biking, hiking and spending time with family. He was fascinated with technology and often assisted others with home electronics problems.



Michael was kind hearted, loving, generous, determined and hard-working, intelligent and was always pushing to meet his goals. He loved to help others in any way he could. He was someone you could always count on. Mike was all about family and was a great support for those he cared for.



He will be missed greatly by all those who loved him and knew him well.



He was preceded in death by grandparents, James J. and Margaret A. Abbott; and William A. and Phyllis J. Beyer; uncle, Paul J. Beyer; and his furry friend, Merry Jane.



He is survived by parents, David J. Abbott and Cheryl M. Abbott; brother, Joshua D. (Jena M.) Abbott; sister, Ashley A. Abbott; aunts and uncles, James A. Abbott, Thomas G. Abbott, James and Janet Kloos, William and Kristy Beyer, James and Deborah Pettit, Jeffery and Sharon Beyer; nieces and nephews, Lacey, John, Lindey, and Declan Abbott, and many other family members.



Family and friends may call 4 to 8 Friday at Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home, 39 S. Miller Rd. in Fairlawn.



Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Saturday, May 18th at St. Sebastian Catholic Church. Interment will be private.



Memorial donations may be made to . Published in Akron Beacon Journal from May 15 to May 16, 2019