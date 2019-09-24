Home

Michael J. Balogh


1962 - 2019
Michael J. Balogh Michael J. Balogh, 56, of New Philadelphia, and formerly of Akron, died suddenly on Thursday, September 19, 2019. Born December 31, 1962 in Akron, he was a son of the late Ernest and Jeanne (Smith) Balogh, and was a graduate of Kenmore High School. Mike was an outdoorsman, who loved anything nature. He worked as a landscaper and spent his free time bicycling, kayaking and hiking. Mike was also a talented photographer of nature. He loved the changing colors of the leaves in the fall, especially. He is survived by his daughter, Ashley Balogh of New Philadephia; his brothers, Steve (Cheryl) Balogh of Coventry Township, and Joshua (Nina) Bates of Medina; companion, Jane Taylor of Strasburg; nieces, Dana (Joe), Jessica (Brent), and Abigail; great nieces, Kada and Kinsey, and great nephew, Kase. Cremation has been entrusted to the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover. Memorial services will be held privately by the family at a later date. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Mike may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website. Toland-Herzig 330-343-6132 www.tolandherzig.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 24, 2019
