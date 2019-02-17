|
Michael J
Carlson
Michael J. Carlson, 62, passed away February 14, 2019. Born in Akron, he lived most of his life in Tallmadge. Michael was owner of Auber Insurance. He enjoyed golfing, going to casinos, loved playing guitar, the Rolling Stones and the Cleveland Indians.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gust and Lucille; step father, Eugene Auber.
Michael is survived by his daughter, Nichole (Mitchell) Beasley of Huntington Beach, Calif.; son, David Carlson (Elizabeth Peters) of Los Angeles, Calif.; grandson, Jayce Roberts; fiance, Darla DeVitis; sister, Chris Gatsios of Barberton; niece, Rachel Gatsios and nephew, Nicholas Gatsios.
Per his requests, there will be no services.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 17, 2019