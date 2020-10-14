1/1
Michael J. Donahue Jr.
1936 - 2020
Michael "Mick" J. Donahue, Jr passed away on October 10, 2020 at the age of 84. He was born on February 1, 1936 to the late Doris and Michael Donahue, Sr. He joined the U.S. Navy and fought in the Korean War. He owned Akron Kenmore Insurance so he would have more time coaching the kids of Kenmore. He was involved in Kenmore Little League, Kenmore Pee Wees and the KHS baseball team. Mike also was actively involved in Kenmore Kiwanis and a lifetime member of VFW 3383. Mike was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws, Frank and Vera Elavsky and his stepson, Scott Greene. He leaves to mourn his passing, his wife, Sandra; daughters, Maryellen (Fred) Krohne, Kathleen (Alan) Zickefoose, Patricia Donahue (Kevin Skeate), Michael J. Donahue III, Keren (George) Baker, Kevin (Kitty) Donahue and Melissa (James) Flegal; 14 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. He also leaves his sister, Joanne (Don) VanLehn; brothers, Pat (Elaine) Donahue, Tim (Jeanette) Donahue; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Mark and Lori Elavsky; along with other family members. We would also like to thank Christina and Audra for the care they gave Mike during his illness. Calling hours will be at the Prentice Funeral Home, 1154 Kenmore Blvd. on Thursday, from 5 to 7 p.m. Services will be Friday at 11 a.m. with Fr. Sam Ciccolini officiating. Private burial will be held at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery on Tuesday. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Summa Hospice at Home.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Prentice Funeral Home
OCT
16
Service
11:00 AM
Prentice Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Prentice Funeral Home
1154 Kenmore Blvd.
Akron, OH 44314
(330) 753-7721
