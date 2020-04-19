Home

Wood-Kortright-Borkoski Funeral Home
703 East Main Street
Ravenna, OH 44266
(330) 296-6436
Michael J. Feldman O.D.

Michael J. Feldman, O.D., age 82, of Tallmadge, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020. He was born in Cleveland to Emil and Sarah Feldman. Doctor Feldman was an optometrist for over 50 years in the Akron area and a graduate of OSU. Michael was an avid sports fan and enjoyed nature walks. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Feldman and his step-sons, Jerry (Mindy) Rogers and Jason (Ann) Rogers; he was a beloved grandfather to Zachery, Gwendolyn, and Elissa Rogers; He is also survived by his sister Donna Feldman and brother-in-law, Edward Colarik. When the Coronavirus restrictions are lifted, a celebration of life memorial service will be held at River of Life Community Church in Hudson. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.wood-kortright-borkoski.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 19, 2020
