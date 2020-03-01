|
|
CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Michael J. Hoynes, Jr., 78, passed away on February 28, 2020. Born February 2, 1942 in Cleveland Heights to the late Michael, Sr. and Vera Marie Hoynes, he graduated from Hoban High School and the University of Akron, and served in the Army National Guard and Reserves as a medic. For the majority of his career, Michael was employed at Akron Electrotype. He was actively involved in Tucson, AZ with the Pima County Sheriff's Office, and locally with St. Joseph Parish, where he served as a Eucharistic minister. He was also an Eagle Scout and loved life and his family. He is survived by his daughters, Meghin (Janvier) Hessemp and Mary Catherine Hoynes; grandchildren, Shana, Shirley, Mathew, Becky, Abby and Aubrey: great-grandchildren, Hunter and Catherine Rose; siblings, Kathy (Ray) Farwell, Dan (Judy) Hoynes and Mary Carol Grill. Friends are invited to Redmon Funeral Home for visitation Tuesday, from 9 A.M. to 10:30 A.M. Mass of the Christian Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Cuyahoga Falls. Should friends desire, memorials may be made to the donor's favorite charity. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 1, 2020