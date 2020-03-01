Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Hoynes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael J. Hoynes Jr.


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael J. Hoynes Jr. Obituary
CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Michael J. Hoynes, Jr., 78, passed away on February 28, 2020. Born February 2, 1942 in Cleveland Heights to the late Michael, Sr. and Vera Marie Hoynes, he graduated from Hoban High School and the University of Akron, and served in the Army National Guard and Reserves as a medic. For the majority of his career, Michael was employed at Akron Electrotype. He was actively involved in Tucson, AZ with the Pima County Sheriff's Office, and locally with St. Joseph Parish, where he served as a Eucharistic minister. He was also an Eagle Scout and loved life and his family. He is survived by his daughters, Meghin (Janvier) Hessemp and Mary Catherine Hoynes; grandchildren, Shana, Shirley, Mathew, Becky, Abby and Aubrey: great-grandchildren, Hunter and Catherine Rose; siblings, Kathy (Ray) Farwell, Dan (Judy) Hoynes and Mary Carol Grill. Friends are invited to Redmon Funeral Home for visitation Tuesday, from 9 A.M. to 10:30 A.M. Mass of the Christian Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Cuyahoga Falls. Should friends desire, memorials may be made to the donor's favorite charity. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now