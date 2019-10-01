|
Michael J. Jung DOYLESTOWN -- Michael John Jung passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by family and friends, on September 28th, 2019. He was born on February 23rd, 1954 to the late Joseph and Regina (Paridon) Jung in Doylestown and remained a life-long resident. Mike graduated from Chippewa High School in 1972, and was an avid supporter of the local sports teams, continuing to bleed Chippewa-blue throughout his life. He enjoyed spending time at the cabin with friends, and his interests included motocross, NASCAR and hunting. He was also a man strong in his faith, as a member of Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church. As a friend to many, a stranger to none, and a "buddy" to all, Mike's love for his community was surpassed only by that for his family. He will be deeply missed by his beloved wife, Kathy (Gammell) Jung, with whom he spent 38 wonderful years of marriage. Together they raised three treasured daughters in Heather (Jason) Hohn, Jamie (Vincent) Morber and Megan (Robert) Shilling. A proud and cherished grandpa, he also leaves six grandchildren in Tyler, Bailey, Luka, Alexis, Tallon and Thomas, each of which he adored. In addition, Mike is survived by his brother, Steve (Terrie) Jung; sister, Christine (Thom) McDaniels, and a host of dear family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Greg. Whether it be on their many Myrtle vacations, at the kids' games, or just around the house, "The Jung" was never far from his family. His love for them was overwhelming, and it was easy to see that he was always their "#1 fan." With them by his side, it was true, "Life was Better on the Porch." Leaving a legacy of laughter and love....We'll miss you Buddy. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 161 W. Clinton Rd., Doylestown with Fr. David McCarthy, Celebrant. Private inurnment will take place at a later date at Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home, 132 N. Portage St., Doylestown. Online obituary and guest registry are available at www.zakmonbarrenfh.com (Zak-Thacker & Monbarren, 330-658-2211)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 1, 2019