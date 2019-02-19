Michael J. Konet



Michael J. Konet, 67, of Stow, passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019. Born on October 20, 1951 to Floyd and Dorothy (Barnick) Konet, Michael was best known for his sense of humor, his openness to all people, and his committed love for his family.



Michael was a devoted husband, always ready to greet Rose Marie with her first cup of coffee in the morning and watch her favorite shows with her at night. His early retirement from The University of Akron Police Department allowed him to be home with his children, creating a childhood filled with endless laughter, creativity, eclectic music, and nicknames for each of them. "Spooky", "Alliekins", and "The Boyo" will forever miss their "Dadduy". Survivors include his wife, Rose Marie, whom he married on September 25, 1976; two daughters, Rebekah (Edward) Konet of Akron, Alexandra Konet of Columbus; son, Zachary Konet of Stow; sister, Carol Konet of Parma; and brother, Floyd (Gayle) Konet of Strongsville. Preceding him in death were his sister, Janie and his parents. Visitors will be received at Redmon Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, with Father Paul Rosing officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Akron. Memorial contributions may be made to a favorite animal rescue in Michael's name.



(REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631) Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 19, 2019