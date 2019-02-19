Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Redmon Funeral Home
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
9:30 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Konet
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael J. Konet


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Michael J. Konet Obituary
Michael J. Konet

Michael J. Konet, 67, of Stow, passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019. Born on October 20, 1951 to Floyd and Dorothy (Barnick) Konet, Michael was best known for his sense of humor, his openness to all people, and his committed love for his family.

Michael was a devoted husband, always ready to greet Rose Marie with her first cup of coffee in the morning and watch her favorite shows with her at night. His early retirement from The University of Akron Police Department allowed him to be home with his children, creating a childhood filled with endless laughter, creativity, eclectic music, and nicknames for each of them. "Spooky", "Alliekins", and "The Boyo" will forever miss their "Dadduy". Survivors include his wife, Rose Marie, whom he married on September 25, 1976; two daughters, Rebekah (Edward) Konet of Akron, Alexandra Konet of Columbus; son, Zachary Konet of Stow; sister, Carol Konet of Parma; and brother, Floyd (Gayle) Konet of Strongsville. Preceding him in death were his sister, Janie and his parents. Visitors will be received at Redmon Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, with Father Paul Rosing officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Akron. Memorial contributions may be made to a favorite animal rescue in Michael's name.

(REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now