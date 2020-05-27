Michael Joseph Maximovich, 88, of Akron, passed away May 23, 2020. He was born on March 3, 1932 in Akron, Ohio to Michael and Josephine (Salzwimmer) Maximovich. He is survived by his siblings, Mary Jo Maximovich, Josephine Mathern, Sister Regina Germaine Maximovich, Nicholas Maximovich, Francis Maximovich; and many loving nieces and nephews. Michael was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Alexander, Stephen, Joseph, Patrick, and Thomas Maximovich. Michael will be remembered for his efforts spent in updating the family home once owned by his grandfather and uncles. He worked as a janitor and went to school at St. Mary's, where he graduated in 1954. Michael served in the United States Navy from January 1955, until December 1958. He earned a Bachelor's in Chemistry from Kent State University in 1958, and continued on from there earning a Master's in Physical/Organic Chemistry in 1964. Michael published works on Benzyl Dioxime in 1964. He worked at PPG for 5 years and at Goodyear for 15 years. During his career he was credited with 9 patents. His achievements in chemistry included making plastics and rubber from carbon dioxide and designing resins and paints for water applications such as your pool. Due to the current health situation, all services are private. A Holy Mass for Michael will be celebrated at Mt. St. Joseph Chapel in Cincinnati, Ohio. Michael will be laid to rest with his parents at Holy Cross Cemetery in Akron. Please visit Michael's Book of Memories at dunn-quigley.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 27, 2020.