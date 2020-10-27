1/1
Michael J. Rienzi
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael J. Rienzi, 76, passed away Saturday Oct 24, 2020. Michael was born in Akron and lived in the area all his life. He served honorably in the Vietnam War and worked 30 years for The City of Akron Highway Maintenance Dept. After retiring he enjoyed helping his neighbors and family. Preceded in death by his parents, Pasquale and Julia Rienzi, he is survived by his children, Maria (Matt) Rienzi, William "Bill" (Amy ) Rienzi, Michael A. (Kim) Rienzi, Michael J. Rienzi, Patrick (Audra) Rienzi; 9 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren. Calling hours will be on Wednesday from noon to 1:00 p.m. at the Dunn-Quigley Funeral Home, (811 Grant St.) where funeral services will take place at 1:00 p.m. Entombment with military honors will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family suggests that donations be made to The American Lung Association. Condolences may also be sent to 839 Inman St., Akron 44306. Please visit Mike's Book of Memories at www.dunn-quigley.com to view or leave condolences.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Calling hours
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Dunn-Quigley Funeral Home - Akron
OCT
28
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Dunn-Quigley Funeral Home - Akron
Funeral services provided by
Dunn-Quigley Funeral Home - Akron
811 Grant Street
Akron, OH 44311
(330) 253-8121
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Dunn-Quigley Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved