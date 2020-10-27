Michael J. Rienzi, 76, passed away Saturday Oct 24, 2020. Michael was born in Akron and lived in the area all his life. He served honorably in the Vietnam War and worked 30 years for The City of Akron Highway Maintenance Dept. After retiring he enjoyed helping his neighbors and family. Preceded in death by his parents, Pasquale and Julia Rienzi, he is survived by his children, Maria (Matt) Rienzi, William "Bill" (Amy ) Rienzi, Michael A. (Kim) Rienzi, Michael J. Rienzi, Patrick (Audra) Rienzi; 9 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren. Calling hours will be on Wednesday from noon to 1:00 p.m. at the Dunn-Quigley Funeral Home, (811 Grant St.) where funeral services will take place at 1:00 p.m. Entombment with military honors will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family suggests that donations be made to The American Lung Association
. Condolences may also be sent to 839 Inman St., Akron 44306. Please visit Mike's Book of Memories at www.dunn-quigley.com
to view or leave condolences.