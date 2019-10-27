Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Michael J. Springston, 40, passed away on October 18, 2019. He was a loving son, father and brother. Michael enjoyed rooting for the Browns, fishing and spending time with his family. Michael was preceded in death by his father, Bernard Springston; grandmother, Fleta Edwards; and canine companion, Zeke. He is survived by his mother, Debbie (Bill) Goson; daughter, Mikayla Springston; brother, Joshua Springston; special aunt, Glenda (Tom) Small; and cousins, Stacy (Rodney) Barnett and Amber Repp. Cremation will take place. A private gathering will be held at a later date.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 27, 2019
