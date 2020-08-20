1/
Michael J. Sullivan
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael J. Sullivan passed away on August 15, 2020, following a hard-fought battle with cancer. He was born in Queens, NY on January 23, 1938. Following a work transfer from New York to Fairlawn, Ohio, he called Fairlawn home for over 46 years. A devout Catholic and avid Notre Dame fan, Michael was an avid reader who loved to discuss all things with friends and family. Michael was an officer in the Knights of Columbus which he considered his second family. Preceded in death by his wife, Susan in 2015, who was the love of his life since the age of 14, he is survived by his son, Michael; daughters, Kathleen and Susan her husband, Edward, their daughter, Morgan and her husband Simon. Also mourning his loss are his siblings, Barbara her husband Tom, Anna Mae and her husband, Joseph and his brother, Tim and his wife Lois. This in addition to numerous nieces and nephews who adored him. Michael was a graduate of Power Memorial Academy in New York City and served in the 69th Regiment, an infantry regiment of the United States Army stationed in New York City. The 69th, also nicknamed the "Fighting Irish", was immortalized in Joyce Kilmer's poem When the 69th Comes Home. His love of all things Irish, a good laugh and an appreciation for the small moments will be forever missed. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22nd at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 164 W. Market St., Akron 44303. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. In honor of Michael the family is requesting that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Knights of Columbus, St. Vincent DePaul Society, 164 W. Market Street, Akron, Ohio, 44303, Attn: Knights of Columbus.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved