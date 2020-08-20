Michael J. Sullivan passed away on August 15, 2020, following a hard-fought battle with cancer. He was born in Queens, NY on January 23, 1938. Following a work transfer from New York to Fairlawn, Ohio, he called Fairlawn home for over 46 years. A devout Catholic and avid Notre Dame fan, Michael was an avid reader who loved to discuss all things with friends and family. Michael was an officer in the Knights of Columbus which he considered his second family. Preceded in death by his wife, Susan in 2015, who was the love of his life since the age of 14, he is survived by his son, Michael; daughters, Kathleen and Susan her husband, Edward, their daughter, Morgan and her husband Simon. Also mourning his loss are his siblings, Barbara her husband Tom, Anna Mae and her husband, Joseph and his brother, Tim and his wife Lois. This in addition to numerous nieces and nephews who adored him. Michael was a graduate of Power Memorial Academy in New York City and served in the 69th Regiment, an infantry regiment of the United States Army stationed in New York City. The 69th, also nicknamed the "Fighting Irish", was immortalized in Joyce Kilmer's poem When the 69th Comes Home. His love of all things Irish, a good laugh and an appreciation for the small moments will be forever missed. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22nd at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 164 W. Market St., Akron 44303. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. In honor of Michael the family is requesting that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Knights of Columbus, St. Vincent DePaul Society, 164 W. Market Street, Akron, Ohio, 44303, Attn: Knights of Columbus.