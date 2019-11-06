Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Michael J. "Mickey" Tanaska


1942 - 2019
Michael J. "Mickey" Tanaska Obituary
Michael J. Tanaska "Mickey", 77, passed away on November 3, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. Mickey was born on September 9, 1942 in Akron, Ohio to the late Michael and Madge Tanaska. He graduated from Hower Vocational and then spent most of his career as an electrician. He worked for A.C. Electric, Forest City Dillon, Community Electric, and Thompson Electric throughout his career. He was a member of IBEW Local 306, the Northeast Ohio Mustang Club, and was a 50 year member of the Sons of Herman Club. Mickey devoted himself to his family. His favorite role was that of "Papa" to his seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He will always be remembered as a hard worker who would help anyone in need. In addition to his parents, Mickey was preceded in death by his parents-in-law, Mathew and Eva Koehler. He will be dearly missed by his loving wife of 57 years, Betty; daughters, Michele (Greg) Fling and Bethann (Richard) Hofacker; grandchildren, Mathew (Renee) Fling, Lauren (Eddie) Domitrovich, Jacob (Madi) Fling, Brandon Hofacker, Nicholas Hofacker, Joshua Hofacker and Michele Hofacker; great-granddaughter, Eva Rose Domitrovich and one on the way; sisters, Patty Yost, Karen (Gene) Geiger, and Helen (Jim) Morgan; beloved dog, Brutus; many nieces, nephews, and friends, including his buddies in the Tuesday Lunch Boys, Tuesday Night Couples Crew, and Saturday Morning Breakfast Bunch. Mickey's family wishes to thank Clearpath Hospice, Dr. Michael Wells, and nurse Karen, aide Genel, and social worker Anita for all their loving care. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 5 - 8 p.m. at NEWCOMER AKRON CHAPEL, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, where a memorial service will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. with Pastor Jack Kozak officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ALS Association Northern Ohio Chapter, 6155 Rockside Rd #403, Independence, OH 44131 or Hope Lutheran Church, 999 Portage Lakes Dr., Akron, OH 44319. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019
