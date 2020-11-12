1/1
Michael Jacobs
Michael Jacobs, age 80, of Akron, Ohio, passed on Monday, November 9, 2020. He was a man known to have one of the largest and caring hearts and will be forever in our memories as a loving, kind and generous man. He was born in McKeesport, PA, moved to Akron as a young child, and spent the remainder of his life working and volunteering as a proud member of our community. He was a graduate of the University of Akron and a die-hard fan of our local sports teams. Most important to Michael was the time spent with his family and friends celebrating the numerous and joyous events that life provided. He is survived by his wife and true love of 55 years, Linda Jacobs (Meltzer), his beloved daughter Marla Jacobs, his son Chad Jacobs, daughter-in-law Cori and two grandchildren, Izzy and Beckett. The funeral will be at Rose Hill Cemetery on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 1:00 p.m., and will be streamed virtually for friends and family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Michael's name to the Akron-Canton Area Food Bank or Temple Israel.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 12, 2020.
