With deepest sorrow, we announce that our beloved son, brother, uncle, veteran, and friend, Michael James Brandt, age 53, passed away after a 5 month battle at the hospital on Sunday, June 14th 2020. Those who knew Mike, even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives. Mike is survived by his loving mother, Sue Brandt; his other half and identical twin, Mark (Denise); sister, Elaina (Steve); as well as his many nieces, nephews, Aunts, Uncles, cousins and many great friends. We gain peace in knowing that he was welcomed home by his Papaw and Granny Todd and his father, James Arthur Brandt. Mike loved freely and easily his family, his friends and his Kitten. Calling hours are at Adams Mason Funeral Home, 791 E Market St., Akron, OH 44305, Thursday, June 18 2020 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. We also invite those who would like to attend a Celebration of Life for Mike to be held on Saturday, June 20th 2020, starting at 3 p.m. This will be held at 4577 Treeview Dr., North Canton, OH 44720. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186