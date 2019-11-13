Home

Nosek-McCreery Funeral Home
8150 Brecksville Road
Brecksville, OH 44141
440-526-6050
Michael James Fillous Obituary
Michael James Fillous, age 32, of Richfield, passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019. He was the beloved son of Michael Fillous and Deborah Fillous; loving brother of Brittany; dearest uncle of Tristan. Michael was preceded in death by his brother, Ryan Fillous. Family and friends will be received at NOSEK-McCREERY FUNERAL HOME, 8150 BRECKSVILLE RD., BRECKSVILLE, OHIO 44141 on Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m., with a time for sharing beginning at 3:30 p.m. www.Nosek-McCreery.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 13, 2019
