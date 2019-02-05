Home

Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Jc Kirby & Son
820 Lovers Lane
Bowling Green, KY
Michael Jay Knotts


Michael Jay Knotts Obituary
Michael Jay Knotts

Michael Jay Knotts, 60, of Bowling Green, Ky. went to be with his lord and savior on Feb. 2nd 2019. Mike was born Jan. 17, 1959 to Kenneth and Judy Knotts.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Gary and Dan. He is succeeded in death by his loving wife, Cindy; daughters, Sarah and Kayla; sons, Michael and Troy and grandsons, Hayden William and Logan.

He was a big supporter of his beloved Tennessee Titans, Ohio State Buckeyes and Cleveland Indians.

Calling hours will be held at Jc Kirby & Son, 820 Lovers Lane, Bowling Green, KY. 42103 on Feb. 6 from 7 to 9 Cst.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 5, 2019
