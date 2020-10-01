1/1
Michael John Prexta
Michael John Prexta, 79, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020. Michael was an avid woodworker and clock builder. He retired as owner and founder of Prexta Tool Service. He was a veteran of the Navy. Michael graduated from Hoban High School in 1959 and the University of Akron in 1967, where he met his wife of 53 years, Susan (nee Spallino). He is also survived by son, Michael (Laura); daughter, Christine; grandchildren, Hannah, Steven, John and David; brothers, Ronald and Robert (Kathy); and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by parents, Michael and Helen; brother, Richard. The family will receive friends Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hummel Funeral Home, 500 E. Exchange St., Akron, followed by a graveside service at Holy Cross Cemetery, 100 E. Waterloo Rd., Akron. Masks and social distancing required.





Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Hummel Funeral Homes and Crematories
Funeral services provided by
Hummel Funeral Homes and Crematories
500 East Exchange Street
Akron, OH 44304
330-253-6126
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
