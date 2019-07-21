Home

Donovan Funeral Home
17 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
(330) 633-3350
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Donovan Funeral Home
17 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Donovan Funeral Home
17 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
Michael Kapity


1923 - 2019
Michael Kapity Obituary
Michael Kapity

Michael Kapity, 95, passed away July 14, 2019.

Born in Akron, Michael had lived in the Tallmadge area all his life. He served in the Army Air Corps during World War II and retired in 1987 from Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company with 45 years of service. Michael was a member of Akron #83 F&AM, CFO Commandry, Chapter Council, and VFW.

He was preceded in death by his two sisters and four brothers.

Michael is survived by his wife, Elois; daughter, Elaine Lentz; son, Gene Kapity; grandchildren, Valerie Kimberly, Steven Lentz and David (Nicole), Kevin, and Kristin, Kapity; and one great grandson.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave. (on the Historic Tallmadge Circle). Funeral service to follow at 12 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Doug Johnson officiating. Interment will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from July 21 to July 22, 2019
