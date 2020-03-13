|
|
Michael "Mikey" L. Hutchison, 26, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020. He was a life resident of Barberton. Mike loved motocross, riding four wheelers and really loved anything with an engine. He enjoyed playing sports, especially baseball, had a wonderful sense of humor and was a great friend to many. Preceded in death by grandmothers, Judy Deem and Vicki Deem; grandfather, Wayne Hutchison; uncle, Tim Starling; and aunt, Renie; Mikey is survived by his father, Jason Hutchison; mother, Dena Hutchison; daughter, Scarlett Hutchison and her mother, Paige; sister, Ashley Hutchison; special cousin, Branden; Gr Ma, Hattie; aunts, Tara, Tawnya and Jenny; uncles, Bub and Jeff (Erin) along with many other relatives and friends. Mike's family will receive friends on Saturday, March 14th from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203. A celebration of his life will be held immediately following at the Barberton Liedertafel, 291 2nd St., N.W. Barberton 44203. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 13, 2020