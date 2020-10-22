1/1
Michael L. Quinn
Michael L. Quinn, age 66, of Tallmadge, passed away October 18, 2020 with loving family by his side. He leaves behind wife of 38 years, Lori; sons, Matthew of Tallmadge, Garett (Crystal) of Tallmadge; five grandchildren; sisters, Debby (Randy) Maust of Mogadore and Beverly Claar of Springfield Twp. There are no funeral services at this time and cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life is being planned for a later date. Special thank you to Crossroads Hospice. Condolences and special memories can be shared with the family online at www.heritagecremationsociety.com. Heritage Cremation Society, 330.564.1213



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 22, 2020.
