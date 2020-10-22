Michael L. Quinn, age 66, of Tallmadge, passed away October 18, 2020 with loving family by his side. He leaves behind wife of 38 years, Lori; sons, Matthew of Tallmadge, Garett (Crystal) of Tallmadge; five grandchildren; sisters, Debby (Randy) Maust of Mogadore and Beverly Claar of Springfield Twp. There are no funeral services at this time and cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life is being planned for a later date. Special thank you to Crossroads Hospice. Condolences and special memories can be shared with the family online at www.heritagecremationsociety.com
. Heritage Cremation Society, 330.564.1213