Michael LaCasella



CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Michael LaCasella, 87, passed away unexpectedly on May 6, 2019.



Born in Akron's North Hill neighborhood on April 22, 1932 to the late John and Jenny LaCasella, Mike was a 1951 graduate of Cuyahoga Falls High School. He served his country during the Korean Conflict as a member of the U.S. Marine Corps. Mike was co-owner of the City Poultry & Egg Co., which operated until the early 1970's. He retired from Summa Health Systems in 1997. Mike was an original member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, where he had been a parishioner since its founding in 1952. He belonged to and was past-president of the Cuyahoga Falls Breakfast Optimist Club.



In addition to his parents, Mike was preceded in death by his daughter Deanna Marie Thomas; sister Marilyn Fragola. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Donna; son John LaCasella; grandchildren Jason and Rachel Zendlo, and Elise Underwood (Tim); great-grandchildren Lila and T.J. Underwood; sisters-in-law Virginia (Mike) DelGreco, Edna (Ralph) DelGreco, and Angie (Joseph) Paris, as well as many nieces & nephews.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Fr. James Singler on Saturday, May 11th, 12 p.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 1905 Portage Trail, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223, where the family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. Entombment will follow at Northlawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Mike's memory to Immaculate Heart of Mary Church or to the , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. (McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, FALLS) Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary