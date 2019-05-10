|
|
Michael LaCasella
CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Michael LaCasella, 87, passed away unexpectedly on May 6, 2019.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Fr. James Singler on Saturday, May 11th, 12 pm, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 1905 Portage Trail Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223, where the family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. Entombment will follow at Northlawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Mike's memory to Immaculate Heart of Mary Church or to the 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. (McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, FALLS)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 10, 2019