Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel
247 Stow Avenue
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-1313
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
1905 Portage Trail
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, May 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
1905 Portage Trail
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael LaCasella
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael LaCasella

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Michael LaCasella Obituary
Michael LaCasella

CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Michael LaCasella, 87, passed away unexpectedly on May 6, 2019.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Fr. James Singler on Saturday, May 11th, 12 pm, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 1905 Portage Trail Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223, where the family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. Entombment will follow at Northlawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Mike's memory to Immaculate Heart of Mary Church or to the 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. (McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, FALLS)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now