Michael Lawrence Witherby
1957 - 2020
Michael Lawrence Witherby, 63, of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio passed away on August 12, 2020 at home. He was born on February 11, 1957 in Elmendorf Air Force base, Alaska. The son of the late Mary L. Witherby (Lynch) and Stephen L. Witherby. On December 20, 1980 he married Debra Ann McPhillips together they shared 39 years of marriage. Mike lived in many places throughout the U.S as he supported his wife and children. He worked as an artist for many comics, most notably for Marvel comics where he played a significant role in developing the Morbious character. He was also a musician both playing and teaching guitar. He was a member of The Father's House Church in Norton, Ohio. Where he could be depended upon to admonish the worship team to add "more distortion". He was loved by friends and family. "To be absent from the body is to be present with The Lord". He was preceded in death by mother, Mary L Witherby (Lynch); brother, Stephen Witherby; sister, Kristen Witherby, and daughter, Elizabeth Witherby. She is survived by his wife, Debra Ann Witherby (McPhillips); father, Stephen L. Witherby; sisters, Martine Emmons (Witherby), Catherine Hayes (Witherby), Lori A.Witherby; brother, Sean A. Witherby; son, Daniel Witherby; daughter, Theresa Witherby, and grandchildren, Leah and Elijah. Services were held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at The Fathers House, 4061 Wadsworth Road, Norton, Ohio. In lieu of flowers please send condolences to Debra Witherby to Adams Mason Funeral Home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 535-9186
August 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
