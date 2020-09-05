On Wednesday, September 2, 2020 a wonderful man passed on to a better place. Michael Lee Burdette was a wonderful husband, father and brother, and a great friend to many. Preceded in death by parents, Kelly and Beulah Burdette; brother and sister-in-law, Tom and Monty Burdette. Left behind is his wife of 35 years, Susan Helton; his wonderful sons who left their jobs in order to stay home and care for him during this terrible pandemic, Michael Dixon and Mason Eugene (Karli); his wonderful brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Helen Burdette from Kent; wonderful sisters-in-law, Mary (Buz) Hudson, Missy (Rick) Larson, Denise Helton from California and brother-in-law, Wilson "Gene" Helton and numerous incredible, intelligent nieces and nephews from Colorado to the East Coast, and numerous cousins. Mike "Dog" was born, raised and lived his life in North Hill in Akron where he enjoyed coaching Hot Stove baseball with his buddy Dan and playing softball down in the bowl at Jennings Junior High. He loved hanging out at Tommy's Bar and the Temple Tavern with friends, Deer, Bull, Bear, Wart, Jitterbug, Egg, and so many others who all share in the many, many stories of all their escapades. Susan is surprised some of you are still alive (you know who you are)! He retired from the City of Akron Water Department on January 31st of this year, and a month and a half later was diagnosed with Stage 4 terminal pancreatic cancer....such an unfair thing for such a great guy. He leaves behind great work buddies, that teased him often about his slow, slow walk and his laid back attitude. Keep teasing and talk- ng about him, guys, he loved it! Mike loved going camping and fishing, and building his big camp fires that he could keep going all day long. He enjoyed riding his motorcycles later in life, and all his animals. His amazing, wonderful, peaceful, kind and gentle, laid back attitude will be sadly missed by Susan and Mike's family. He truly was a wonderful father who loved his boys immensely. Not often did Susan and their boys have someone enter their lives that is such a good and decent person, but they were blessed enough to have such a man be a part of their world. There will be no service. Mike will be cremated and his ashes will be spread in all those wonderful places he loved. Condolences can be sent to 1008 Avon Street, Akron, OH 44310. To leave a message for Mike's family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
.