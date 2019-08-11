Home

Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
(330) 854-2356
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
Michael Lee Carrier


1948 - 2019
Michael Lee Carrier Obituary
Michael Lee Carrier Michael L. Carrier,71, passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019. Michael was born July 7, 1948 in Ravenna, OH and grew up in Brimfield, OH. Mike was an Army veteran having served in Vietnam in 1968 and Germany in 1969 as a parachute rigger. He retired from Asplundh as a manager with 35 years of service. Preceded in death by his mother, father and step-father. Mike is survived by his wife of 43 years, Susan; children, Courtney (Joe Rich) Carrier, Brittany (Matt) Brennen, and Keith (Kristen) Carrier; grandchildren, Jordan, Braden, Emma, Jonathan, Tyler, Bailey and Otto. Per Michaels request cremation has taken place. Calling Hours will be held TUESDAY, 5pm to 7pm at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. E. (Rt. 93) Canal Fulton. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Ohio Veterans' Memorial Park, P.O Box 3, 8005 S. Cleveland Massillon Rd, Clinton, OH 44216. www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com, Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 11, 2019
