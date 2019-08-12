|
Michael Lee Carrier Michael L. Carrier,71, passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019. Per Michaels request cremation has taken place. Calling Hours will be held TUESDAY, 5pm to 7pm at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. E. (Rt. 93) Canal Fulton. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Ohio Veterans' Memorial Park, P.O Box 3, 8005 S. Cleveland Massillon Rd, Clinton, OH 44216. www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com, Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 12, 2019