Reed Funeral Home
705 Raff Road SW
Canton, OH 44710
330-477-6721
Michael Leroy Gunn Obituary
Michael Leroy Gunn

Michael Leroy Gunn, age 74, of Navarre, passed away April 23, 2019. He was born February 8, 1945 in Barberton, Ohio, son to the late Delbert and Beulah (Miller) Gunn.

Michael proudly served in the United States Army and retired from Babcock and Wilcox in Barberton after many years of service. In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by his first wife, Dorothy and step-son, John. Survived by his wife, Margaret (Ullom) Gunn; five step-children; numerous step grand and great grandchildren and brother, James Gunn.

It was his wishes to be cremated and burial will in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. The

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 30, 2019
