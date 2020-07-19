Michael Lewis Bailey, born May 8 1957 lost his battle with cancer July 13th 2020. Former resident of Akron, Ohio moved to Gulf coast over 40 years ago. Mike enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, fishing, watching college football, the Browns and Saints and having his yearly crawfish boil. Mike also spent time as a volunteer deputy sheriff and Scout leader. Preceded in death by father, Charles L. Bailey. Survived by sons, Michael, Charles and Andrew Bailey of Van Cleave MS.; Companion, Francesca Brennan; Mother, Elisabeth Bailey of Canal Fulton, Ohio; Sisters, Teresa (Randy) Puffinbuger of Clinton Ohio, Debbie Davis of ALBQ, NM; Brothers, Charles Bailey of Ak Ohio, Harold (Becky) of Gpt, Ms. He also leaves behind numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place through Southern Ms. Funeral services.







