1/1
Michael Lewis Bailey
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Lewis Bailey, born May 8 1957 lost his battle with cancer July 13th 2020. Former resident of Akron, Ohio moved to Gulf coast over 40 years ago. Mike enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, fishing, watching college football, the Browns and Saints and having his yearly crawfish boil. Mike also spent time as a volunteer deputy sheriff and Scout leader. Preceded in death by father, Charles L. Bailey. Survived by sons, Michael, Charles and Andrew Bailey of Van Cleave MS.; Companion, Francesca Brennan; Mother, Elisabeth Bailey of Canal Fulton, Ohio; Sisters, Teresa (Randy) Puffinbuger of Clinton Ohio, Debbie Davis of ALBQ, NM; Brothers, Charles Bailey of Ak Ohio, Harold (Becky) of Gpt, Ms. He also leaves behind numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place through Southern Ms. Funeral services.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved